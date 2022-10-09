Unexpected outcomes

Image for representation. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Advice is annoying, but tragedy is bitter and final. Here is a series of recent, highly- disturbing road accidents and related news that should set us thinking on what to do and what not to do — and that includes following the law and rules and heeding advice, including that of getting suitably insured.

ADVERTISEMENT

A man sues himself for causing the death of his cousin in a road accident when the former was riding his motorcycle with the latter on the pillion.

He had to swerve to avoid a cow on the road and, since he can hardly sue the cow and his cousin’s family deserves compensation, he is suing himself to enable the process to take place. A prominent businessman dies in a high-speed car crash, apparently without fastening his seat belt. A teenager doing racing stunts on his motorcycle kills somebody and now he and his father who allowed him to use the bike have to pay the price, literally.

Enforcement of road traffic laws and norms, driving habits, and road-use behaviour are in a sorry state in our country. The legal framework is fine, although anything can be improved, but enforcement is not consistent or even-handed.

ADVERTISEMENT

It starts with ignoring the helmet rule and arguing with the policeman. It starts with an indulgent or ignorant parent allowing a child to operate one of the ‘deadliest weapons’ known to man — a motor vehicle. It starts with not having a proper driving licence and intimidating the policeman with that great Indian slogan: “Do you know who I am?”

All these people can become tragic victims. It turns more tragic when others are victims and their lives and/or families are shattered.

Wearing helmets saves lives says a prominent neurosurgeon on public service ads and press interviews. A study says stray cattle on roads is the leading cause of traffic accidents in India. The teenager and his father who now have to pay the death compensation awarded by the court from their pockets apparently did not have third-party liability insurance though it is statutory.

From another angle, the police and courts have been pulling up errant parents for allowing and aiding such rash and illegal behaviour, as much as they have done so with the hormone-driven offspring. Studies have said that as much as 60% of vehicles on Indian roads apparently do not have insurance. Ignoring the law and not having valid third-party liability insurance is indicative of a rule-beating mindset. It is time there is a social movement in favour of following rules. The rules have been put in place to protect us. Many a time, from our own selves.