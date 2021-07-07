‘Unconscionable’ Adani conduct draws advisory

MELBOURNE

Proxy adviser flags risks to investors

Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis has recommended shareholders vote against the re-election of a member of Adani Enterprises’ risk committee after an Australian court criticised “unconscionable conduct” in its Australian port business.

Adani Enterprises’ Australian unit has been involved in a controversial project to develop the Carmichael mine in Queensland to sell thermal coal into India.

But it was a decision by the Queensland Supreme Court that found that Adani’s coal export terminal engaged in monopolistic business practices that prompted Glass Lewis’ recommendation.

“Given the judgement, the practices at Adani Mining reflect poorly upon business and risk management strategies from within Adani Enterprises,” Glass Lewis said in its recommendation.

Adani said the judgement related to its port business, a separate entity to Adani Mining.

Glass Lewis advised shareholders to vote against nominee Pranav Adani.