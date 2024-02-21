ADVERTISEMENT

Unauthorised online lending apps high on FSDC scanner

February 21, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives for the 28th meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC), at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Fresh measures to curb unauthorised online lending apps’ operations could be on the anvil, following deliberations on the issue at the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday.

The FSDC, which has all financial sector regulators on board including the Reserve Bank of India, also discussed issues related to macro financial stability and the country’s preparedness to deal with any challenges that may come up. It emphasised the need for “constant vigil and proactive efforts” to detect emerging financial stability risks in the current domestic and global macro-financial situation.

Apart from taking necessary measures to maintain the resilience of the financial sector, the FSDC members also decided to strengthen inter-regulatory coordination to further develop the financial sector so that it continues to provide the requisite financial resources for inclusive economic growth.

Arresting “the harmful effects of unauthorised lending through online apps and measures to curb their further spread” figured prominently in the discussions of the FSDC. The Council also made a reiteration of the push for regulators to simplify and digitise the KYC (Know Your Customer) process and adopt uniform KYC norms so that those KYC records can provide customers ‘inter-usability’ across the financial sector.

Importantly, apart from the chiefs of various financial sector regulators and top finance ministry officials, the FSDC meeting on Wednesday was also attended by Secretary to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology S Krishnan. The ministry is critical to the process of delisting lending apps that are not authorised by the central bank.

