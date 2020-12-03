UltraTech to invest ₹5,477 cr. to add capacity

MUMBAI

03 December 2020 22:33 IST

The board of directors of UltraTech Cement, a subsidiary of the Aditya Birla Group, on Thursday approved increasing the production capacity by 12.8 mtpa with a mix of brownfield and greenfield expansion at an investment of ₹5,477 crore.

The additional capacity will be created in the fast-growing markets of the east, central and north regions of the country, the company said. “This significant investment in a core infrastructure sector will accelerate the wheels of economic activity and aid the kick-start of the private investment cycle,” said Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman, Aditya Birla Group.

