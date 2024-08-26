ADVERTISEMENT

UltraTech raises $500 million through sustainability-linked financing

Updated - August 26, 2024 09:41 pm IST

Published - August 26, 2024 09:36 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

UltraTech Cement Ltd. on Monday said it had raised $500 million through a sustainability-linked loan with participation from six banks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aligning funding strategy with ESG goals

“The transaction marks the second sustainability-linked financing raised by UltraTech, subsequent to its inaugural sustainability-linked bond issuance in 2021. This financing signifies UltraTech’s ongoing commitment to align its funding strategy with its sustainability and ESG [Environmental, social and governance] goals,” the company said in a statement.

This financing is aligned with UltraTech’s recently published Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework which covers the company’s future sustainability-linked bond and loan issuances.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) acted as the sole sustainability coordinator for this transaction and served as the sole advisor on UltraTech’s Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework. Lenders for the transaction include SMBC, SBI, BNP Paribas, DBS, MUFG and Mizuho.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US