UltraTech raises $500 million through sustainability-linked financing

UltraTech Cement Ltd. on Monday said it had raised $500 million through a sustainability-linked loan with participation from six banks.

Aligning funding strategy with ESG goals

“The transaction marks the second sustainability-linked financing raised by UltraTech, subsequent to its inaugural sustainability-linked bond issuance in 2021. This financing signifies UltraTech’s ongoing commitment to align its funding strategy with its sustainability and ESG [Environmental, social and governance] goals,” the company said in a statement.

This financing is aligned with UltraTech’s recently published Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework which covers the company’s future sustainability-linked bond and loan issuances.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) acted as the sole sustainability coordinator for this transaction and served as the sole advisor on UltraTech’s Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework. Lenders for the transaction include SMBC, SBI, BNP Paribas, DBS, MUFG and Mizuho.