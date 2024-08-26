GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

UltraTech raises $500 million through sustainability-linked financing

Updated - August 26, 2024 09:41 pm IST

Published - August 26, 2024 09:36 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

UltraTech Cement Ltd. on Monday said it had raised $500 million through a sustainability-linked loan with participation from six banks.

Aligning funding strategy with ESG goals

“The transaction marks the second sustainability-linked financing raised by UltraTech, subsequent to its inaugural sustainability-linked bond issuance in 2021. This financing signifies UltraTech’s ongoing commitment to align its funding strategy with its sustainability and ESG [Environmental, social and governance] goals,” the company said in a statement.

This financing is aligned with UltraTech’s recently published Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework which covers the company’s future sustainability-linked bond and loan issuances.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) acted as the sole sustainability coordinator for this transaction and served as the sole advisor on UltraTech’s Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework. Lenders for the transaction include SMBC, SBI, BNP Paribas, DBS, MUFG and Mizuho.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.