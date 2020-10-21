UltraTech Q2 net rises more than twofold

21 October 2020 22:35 IST

Volume growth stood at 20% in the quarter under review.

Aditya Birla Group firm UltraTech Cement Ltd. on Wednesday reported a more than twofold jump in consolidated net profit to ₹1,235.1 crore in the September quarter, mainly on account of operational efficiencies.

The cement producer had posted a net profit of ₹578.6 crore a year earlier, UltraTech Cement said in a filing. Revenue from operations rose 7.7% to ₹10,354.2 crore. “The company’s strong quarterly performance is on the back of operational efficiencies and its ability to serve all India markets,” the Aditya Birla Group firm said in its earnings statement. Volume growth stood at 20% in the quarter under review.

