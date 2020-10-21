Business

UltraTech Q2 net rises more than twofold

Aditya Birla Group firm UltraTech Cement Ltd. on Wednesday reported a more than twofold jump in consolidated net profit to ₹1,235.1 crore in the September quarter, mainly on account of operational efficiencies.

The cement producer had posted a net profit of ₹578.6 crore a year earlier, UltraTech Cement said in a filing. Revenue from operations rose 7.7% to ₹10,354.2 crore. “The company’s strong quarterly performance is on the back of operational efficiencies and its ability to serve all India markets,” the Aditya Birla Group firm said in its earnings statement. Volume growth stood at 20% in the quarter under review.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 21, 2020 10:37:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/ultratech-q2-net-rises-more-than-twofold/article32911539.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY