UltraTech profit up 80% to₹712 cr.

UltraTech Cement reported a 80% jump in its third quarter consolidated net profit to ₹712 crore even as net sales fell by 1% to ₹10,176 crore on poor realisations.

Profit before interest, depreciation and tax stood at ₹2,141 crores compared with ₹1,707 crore in the year-earlier period.

The 21.2 MTPA cement capacity acquired from Jaiprakash Associates in June, 2017 is operating in line with the existing plants of the company while the first phase of the Bara Grinding Unit, having a capacity of 2 MTPA, has been commissioned.

“During the quarter, the company’s wholly owned subsidiary UltraTech Cement Middle East Investments divested its entire shareholding in Emirates Cement Bangladesh and Emirates Power Company to HeidelbergCement Bangladesh for $30.20 millon and included the gain on divestment of ₹8.96 crore in other income,” said the company in a statement.

The company said it believed that signs of revival were visible in some key regions during the latter part of Q3FY20.

“This, together with the government’s firm commitment to revive the economy and the thrust on infrastructure spending, augur well for the growth of cement demand. UltraTech is best positioned to take advantage of the revival in cement demand, despite the anomalies that may get created in demand patterns in some parts of the country due to extraneous reasons,” it said.

UltraTech shares on the BSE closed up 2.47% to ₹4,641 apiece on Friday valuing the company at ₹1,33,950 crore.