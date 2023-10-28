UltraTech Cement to invest ₹13,000 crore in third phase of expansion

October 28, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Board of Directors of UltraTech Cement on Saturday approved the third phase of expansion at an investment of ₹13,000 crore towards increasing the capacity by another 21.9 mtpa with a mix of brown field and green field projects.

“Over the past seven years, UltraTech has strategically invested over ₹50,000 crore to support India’s rapidly changing infrastructure landscape,” said Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla.

“Our fresh commitment of ₹13,000 crore underscores our deep-rooted belief in India’s economic potential. With each investment, we have not only expanded our footprint, but also powered India’s needs for housing, roads, and other vital infrastructure,” he said. “Earlier this year, I had articulated our ambition to reach a capacity of 200 mtpa, and this expansion marks a pivotal step in that direction. With this round of capex UltraTech reinforces its position as one of the largest cement companies in the world and a national champion,” Mr. Birla added. The company has said that there would be no investment in thermal power capacity, keeping in line with its steps to reduce carbon emissions. The expansion also includes investments in setting up additional 39 MW Waste Heat Recovery System (WHRS) capacity at a cost of ₹453 crore and ₹180 crore towards alternative fuel feeding and handling equipment to reduce carbon emissions. The company said it would use green energy upto 60% by the end of 2027. This will be supported by a total WHRS capacity of over 400MW and renewable energy of approximately 1.5 GW. Post commissioning of the third phase of expansion UltraTech said it would have 35.5 mtpa in South; 40.4 mtpa in East; 36.2 mtpa in North; 35.7 mtpa in Central and 33.8 mtpa in the West. This will be achieved by setting up four greenfield and four brownfield plants along with four greenfield bulk terminals, the company said. “Commercial production from these new capacities is expected to go on stream in a phased manner FY26 onwards and will catapult the company’s cement capacity to 187 mtpa globally,” it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.