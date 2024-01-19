UltraTech Cement Q3 PAT rises 68% to ₹1,777 crore

January 19, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - MUMBAI

UltraTech Cement Ltd. of the Aditya Birla Group reported third quarter consolidated net profit grew 68% to ₹1,777 crore partly on account of cement price increase in Southern and Eastern India and volume growth.

Consolidated sales income grew 7.76% to ₹16,487 crore.

The company said during the quarter domestic grey cement sales volume rose 5% Year on Year (YoY) and improved operational efficiencies, coupled with lower fuel and raw material costs resulted in improved EBITDA margins.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the quarter, the company acquired a 0.54 mtpa cement grinding asset of Burnpur Cement Ltd , located at Patratu in Jharkhand for Rs.169.79 crore. It also completed the first phase of capacity expansion announced in December 2020.

“Work on the second phase of 22.6 mtpa announced in June, 2022 is in full swing and will start commissioning during the current quarter itself, ahead of schedule,” the company said in a filing.

It said applications had been filed with the stock exchanges for the proposed acquisition of 10.75 mtpa cement assets of Kesoram Industries and the same would be consolidated with the company upon receipt of all regulatory approvals.

Upon completion of these expansions/acquisition, the Company’s capacity will grow to 195.4 mtpa including its operations in the UAE, making it third largest cement company in the world, outside of China and the largest in India, it added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.