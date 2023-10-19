HamberMenu
UltraTech Cement Q2 net profit rises 69% to ₹1,280 crore, sales volume up 16%

October 19, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

UltraTech Cement Ltd. on Thursday reported a 68.75% jump in consolidated net profit at ₹1,280.38 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2023, led by a strong volume growth.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹758.7 crore in the July-September quarter last fiscal, UltraTech said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operation was up 15.25% at ₹16,012.13 crore during the period under review as against ₹13,892.69 crore in the year-earlier period, it added.

“The company continues to deliver strong growth quarter after quarter, achieving a 16% volume growth in the quarter,” said an earnings statement from the Aditya Birla Group firm.

During the quarter, UltraTech witnessed demand from all sectors, fuelled by government-led infrastructure, rural development and urban residential demand.

UltraTech’s “rural sales were at 63% of trade, grew at 15% for the quarter,” it added.

Its consolidated sales volume in the September quarter was 26.69 million tonnes.

Total expenses in the second quarter were higher at ₹14,493.01 crore, as compared to ₹12,934.27 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, the company said.

During the reporting quarter, energy cost was lower by 10% YoY, while raw material cost rose 4% on account of an increase in the cost of fly ash and slag.

UltraTech said it achieved capacity utilisation of 75 per cent during the quarter on expanded capacity.

While updating the ongoing expansion programme, UltraTech said it is progressing as per schedule.

“5.5 MTPA (million tones per annum) capacity has already been commissioned during this financial year following a 12.4 MTPA capacity addition during FY23,” it said.

UltraTech Cement’s total grey cement manufacturing capacity in India now stands at 132.45 MTPA.

“Work on the second phase of growth of 22.6 MTPA is in full swing. As part of this project, we are adding another 1.8 MTPA of slag grinding capacity taking total of phase 2 to 24.4 MTPA,” said UltraTech, adding, “commercial production from all these new capacities is expected to go on stream in a phased manner by FY25/FY26.” The company said its on-going expansion programme is progressing as per schedule with 5.5 MTPA capacity already being commissioned during this financial year following a 12.4 MTPA capacity addition during FY23.

Over the outlook, UltraTech said demand revival is imminent, especially during the festive season and the January-March peak construction period.

“Demand will also be led by pre-election spending, continued government push on infrastructure development, and sustained real estate development. All of this augur well for the company,” it said.

Shares of UltraTech Cement Ltd. on Thursday settled 2.83% higher at ₹8,514.80 apiece on the BSE.

