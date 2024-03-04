GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Ukraine war dulled merchandise exports’

March 04, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

Merchandise export growth has not been as robust in FY24 as in the past three years, said Vipul Bansal, joint secretary, Department of Commerce, in Coimbatore on Monday.

Speaking at the International Engineering Sourcing Show, organised by Engineering Export Promotion Council of India (EEPC India), he said exports have been impacted by several external factors. Exports from sectors like gem and jewellery have been impacted by the Ukraine war, while engineering exports constituting almost 26% of merchandise, has maintained its composition this year too.

A $1 trillion merchandise export target by 2030 requires a 12% growth rate, but challenges like the war persist Mr. Bansal said. He sought EEPC to add more people in the export value chain to achieve growth.

Mr. Bansal said India’s Production Linked Incentive scheme must not only serve as import substitution, but become a tool to grow exports as well.

