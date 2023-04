April 25, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Board of Directors of Nippon India Life Asset Management Ltd. (NAM India) have approved the appointment of U.K. Sinha as an Independent Director & as Chairman of the Board, with effect from May 1, 2023.

Mr. Sinha, a 1976 batch IAS officer had previously worked Joint Secretary (Banking) and Joint Secretary (Capital Markets) in the Ministry of Finance; Chairman of the Working Group on Foreign Investment in India and Chairman of SEBI.