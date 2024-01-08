GIFT a SubscriptionGift
U.K. mortgage price war set to cheer borrowers, pinch profits at banks

Competition among banks for mortgage business and deposits is ramping up simultaneously

January 08, 2024 08:07 am | Updated 08:07 am IST

Reuters
Banks have signalled the boost to profits from the central bank’s interest-rate increases rates may be waning.

Cuts to British mortgage rates this week are putting forecasts for bank profit margins under a spotlight, adding to pressure on a sector that has struggled to meet shareholder expectations.

Prices for many home loan products have fallen since July, amid speculation the Bank of England (BoE) might trim its 5.25% base interest rate earlier than expected as a result of supportive economic data, including a slowdown in inflation.

But the new year has heralded eye-catching drops in key mortgage rates, prompting some analysts to question whether banks can still meet forecasts for net interest margin (NIM), a closely-watched measure of how much they make from lending.

Analysts at Bank of America (BofA) on Friday cut their earnings estimates for 2024 for U.K. banks by between 7-12%, citing sharp falls in market interest rate expectations that will pressure banks’ profit margins.

Competition among banks for mortgage business and deposits is ramping up simultaneously, casting a pall over potential returns for bank shareholders, analysts said.

Peak profitablity

“We have probably reached peak profitability for most U.K. banks in H1 2023,” Laurie Mayers, Associate MD at Moody’s Investors Service, told Reuters, pointing to assumptions of increased pressure on both mortgage and deposit margins.

Banks have already signalled that the boost to profits from the central bank’s interest-rate increases, which began in 2022 after years of near-zero rates, may be waning.

