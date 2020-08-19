UK MHRA completes inspection of Strides unit

Bengaluru

19 August 2020 20:25 IST

Strides Pharma Science Limited (Strides) on Wednesday announced the completion of inspection at its Puducherry facility by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (UK MHRA).

Post the inspection, conducted between 15 and 18 October 2019, the company has now received the renewed GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) certificate thereby confirming the successful closure of the inspection. The Puducherry facility caters to the U.S., other regulated markets and institutional businesses and has capabilities to produce finished dosage formulation products across multiple dosage formats, said a company communique.

R. Ananthanarayanan, MD & CEO, said, “The inspection was conducted a few months after the USFDA inspection that resulted in the warning letter. We stay focused on getting the facility reclassified with the USFDA. We are committed to upholding the highest levels of quality compliance and integrity across all our manufacturing sites.”

