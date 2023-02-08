U.K. govt. offers counter-package to Tata Steel for Port Talbot plant

February 08, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - New Delhi

The U.K. government has offered a counter-package to Tata Steel against its proposal seeking a financial package to execute its decarbonisation plans for its plant in Port Talbot, its global CEO and MD T.V. Narendran has said.

However, there is a big gap between what Tata Steel had asked for and what the British government has offered, he said without sharing any details of the government's offer.

Tata Steel owns the U.K.'s largest steelworks at Port Talbot in South Wales and employs around 8,000 people across all its operations in the country. The company had sought £1.5 billion from the U.K. government to execute its decarbonisation plans.

When asked if the Rishi Sunak-government in the U.K. has responded to Tata Steel's proposal seeking financial support, the CEO replied in affirmative.

Tata Steel U.K. had submitted a proposal to transition into a new process route, which will be greener and more sustainable. The U.K. government has come back with a counter-proposal, which is less than what the company had asked for, Mr. Narendran told PTI in a video conference.

Tata Steel will now have to re-work on its decarbonisation plans for the U.K. business. It will rethink the facilities that can be set up and those which can't be taken forward, he said.

"We need to re-look at the configuration because our proposal we felt was the most optimal proposal from the long-term sustainability of the site but obviously the UK government will also be limited by how much support they can give because the U.K. itself is in a difficult position economically. So, we have seen what they have offered. Let us now work and see if there is something which can be worth it," the company official said.

When asked about the company's stance on exiting the U.K. business, which has been affecting the company's balance sheets, Mr. Narendran said Tata Steel can not see its future in the U.K. without the support of the government there.

"What I have said last time is we believe that we can't create a future in the U.K. without some government support. Now that the government has come back with a proposal... let's see if based on their offer we do something which can work," he said.