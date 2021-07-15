Business

U.K.-based cybersecurity firm Avast in merger talks with NortonLifeLock

U.K.-based cybersecurity firm Avast Plc said on Wednesday it was in advanced talks over a merger with peer NortonLifeLock Inc.

If the deal goes through, it will be a cash-and-share offer, Avast said. The company, however, added there was no certainty a deal will be agreed.

NortonLifeLock confirmed late on Wednesday that it was in discussion with Avast regarding a possible combination, without providing further details.

Avast makes free and premium security software for desktop and mobile devices under the Avast and AVG brands. It has a market capitalisation of 5.20 billion pounds ($7.21 billion), according to Refinitiv data.

The deal would help Tempe, Arizona-based NortonLifeLock,which primarily deals with consumer cyber safety, expand its focus to consumer software.

NortonLifeLock was previously known as Symantec Corp, before it sold its enterprise-security business to Broadcom in 2019. It currently sells Norton antivirus software and LifeLock identity-theft-protection products for home and work use.

Shares of NortonLifeLock fell as much as 4% after the Wall Street Journal first reported NortonLifeLock plans to buy Avast. Shares of the company were flat in trading after the bell.


Comments
