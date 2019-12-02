Business

Ujjivan SFB IPO fully subscribed on Day 1

The initial public offer of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, which opened for subscription on Monday, was subscribed 1.62 times on the first day of the issue. As per NSE data, bids were received for 20.14 crore equity shares as against 12.4 crore equity shares on offer in the price band of ₹36 to ₹37. While the portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed nearly nine times on Monday, the remaining segments were not fully subscribed on the first day of bidding.

