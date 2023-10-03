ADVERTISEMENT

Uganda Airlines to start direct flight to Mumbai thrice a week

October 03, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - MUMBAI

Next in the line to connect New Delhi and Chennai airports

The Hindu Bureau

Uganda Airlines, the national carrier of Uganda with a fleet of six aircraft has announced the commencement of its India operations with the introduction of its direct service, connecting Mumbai International Airport and Entebbe International Airport in Uganda, with effect from October 7, 2023.

This thrice-a-week flight will be operated by an Airbus A330-800 neo aircraft. It will cater to the large Indian community, mostly from Gujarat, residing in Uganda and Ugandan students who are studying in Pune and elsewhere. Besides this, it will cater to business, leisure and MICE travelers apart from the film-making industry.

The airline also announced plans to connect Delhi and Chennai in due course.

“Besides convenience, we hope this route will add energy to the existing business and commercial relations between India and Uganda that date back more than a century,” said Adedayo Olawuyi, Chief Commercial Officer, Uganda Airlines.

“Since 2017, I have relentlessly pursued the dream of a direct flight from Mumbai to Entebbe, believing it to be the catalyst for enhanced trade, commerce, and tourism between our two nations. I am elated to witness the realisation of my vision,” said Madhusudan Agrawal, Honorary Consul of Uganda in Mumbai.

