HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Uganda Airlines to start direct flight to Mumbai thrice a week

Next in the line to connect New Delhi and Chennai airports

October 03, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Uganda Airlines, the national carrier of Uganda with a fleet of six aircraft has announced the commencement of its India operations with the introduction of its direct service, connecting Mumbai International Airport and Entebbe International Airport in Uganda, with effect from October 7, 2023.

This thrice-a-week flight will be operated by an Airbus A330-800 neo aircraft. It will cater to the large Indian community, mostly from Gujarat, residing in Uganda and Ugandan students who are studying in Pune and elsewhere. Besides this, it will cater to business, leisure and MICE travelers apart from the film-making industry.

The airline also announced plans to connect Delhi and Chennai in due course.

“Besides convenience, we hope this route will add energy to the existing business and commercial relations between India and Uganda that date back more than a century,” said Adedayo Olawuyi, Chief Commercial Officer, Uganda Airlines.

“Since 2017, I have relentlessly pursued the dream of a direct flight from Mumbai to Entebbe, believing it to be the catalyst for enhanced trade, commerce, and tourism between our two nations. I am elated to witness the realisation of my vision,” said Madhusudan Agrawal, Honorary Consul of Uganda in Mumbai.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.