Ugam to hire over 1000 freshers in India by January 2022

Ugam, a Mumbai-based analytics and technology firm, said it would hire more than 1,000 freshers from top colleges in India in the next four months.

The company is currently in touch with 75 leading educational institutions to interview final year students specialising in engineering, statistics, mathematics, economics and management studies, as per a release.

The hires would have opportunities around analytics, CX, cloud, research, and marketing technology.

Ugam, part of Merkle, a Columbia-based customer experience management (CMX) company, doubled its headcount since the onset of the pandemic. In June 2021, it announced plans to hire more than 1,300 analytics and technology professionals. The company decided to recruit another 1,000 to add to its existing people base of 3000, said the release.

Merkle currently has 35% of its CMX talent in India with Ugam.


