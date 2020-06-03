Uday Kotak takes over as CII president

Uday Kotak, MD & CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank, on Wednesday assumed office as president of the Confederation of Indian Industry for the year 2020-21.

Mr. Kotak takes over from Vikram Kirloskar, chairman and MD of Kirloskar Systems and vice-chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor. The industry body said T.V. Narendran, CEO & MD of Tata Steel Ltd., is now its president designate for the current financial year. Additionally, Sanjiv Bajaj, chairman and MD of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., has taken over as the vice-president of CII.

Mr. Kotak has been associated with CII for over two decades and has served as Chairman of CII Economic Affairs Council, Financial Sector Development Council, Services Council, Corporate Governance Council, Banking Committee, Capital Markets Committee and Financial Services Committee.

Likewise, Mr. Narendran has been engaged with CII as the Chairman of its Eastern Region during 2016-17 and had led CII National Committees on Leadership and Human Resources besides being Chairman of CII Jharkhand.

“Mr. Bajaj has been engaged with CII for many years at the Regional and National level. Mr. Bajaj was the Chairman of CII Western Region during 2019-20 and had led CII National Committees on Insurance & Pensions and CII Taskforce on Fintech,” the industry body said in a statement.