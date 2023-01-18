ADVERTISEMENT

‘Udaan shipped over 1.7 billion products in CY22’

January 18, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Udaan, a business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platform, said it shipped more than 1.7 billion products catering to over 22 million orders in calendar year 2022. Under the essentials category (fresh, FMCG, staples, pharma), the platform catered to 17 million orders and more than 9 lakh tonnes of products were shipped through the platform, it said in a statement. Through udaan, 131 million products were shipped under discretionary (electronics, general merchandise, and lifestyle) category catering to 2.5 million orders. In addition, more than 430 million personal care and 210 million home care items were sold in CY 2022. The highest demand for these products came from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Telangana, the e-commerce platform said.

