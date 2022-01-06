udaan raises $200 million via convertible note

NEW DELHI

B2B e-commerce platform udaan has raised $200 million via convertible note, according to an internal email shared by the company’s CFO Aditya Pande with the employees.

“We are excited and glad to share that we have five new marquee investors coming onboard the udaan juggernaut, as part of our recently concluded convertible note financing. This round was oversubscribed 2x and also saw participation from our existing investors, including those who bought into the company through the secondary (ESOP) round in H1 2021,” Mr .Pande said in the mail, a copy of which was seen by The Hindu.

Founded in 2016, udaan is a B2B eCommerce platform with operations across categories including lifestyle, electronics, home and kitchen, staples, fruits and vegetables, FMCG, pharma and toys. It has over 3 million users, 1.7 million retailers and 30,000 sellers on the platform.

A convertible note is an instrument typically used by companies at pre-IPO stage, and the instrument converts into equity at the IPO. Mr. Pande in the letter noted that large scale tech companies that have successfully used convertible notes include Airbnb, Uber, Spotify, and Robinhood.

The total funds raised by udaan through debt and convertible note through just the last quarter of 2021 has crossed $250 million, he added.

“This reflects our “broadening the capitalistion strategy” as we architect our journey for public markets and thereafter. With this convertible offering, we, as a company, have started building a complete new muscle in our finance function - which we will continue to strengthen as we go forward,” Mr. Pande said.