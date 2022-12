December 28, 2022 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - New Delhi

State-owned UCO Bank on Wednesday said it is planning to raise up to ₹1,000 crore by issuing debt securities.

The bank's board will consider the proposal for raising tier I capital in the form of additional tier I bonds in one or more tranches aggregating to ₹1,000 crore, UCO Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The board is scheduled to meet on January 3, 2023 to take up the fund raise proposal.

UCO Bank stock closed at ₹31.45 on BSE, down 2.93%.