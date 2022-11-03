UCO Bank Q2 net more than doubles to ₹504.52 crore

Representational photo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

State-owned UCO Bank on Thursday reported a more than two-fold jump in net profit to ₹504.52 crore for the quarter ended September 2022 as fall in bad loans resulted in lesser provisioning requirement. The bank had reported a net profit of ₹205.39 crore in the corresponding quarter of the year earlier.

Total income of the Kolkata-headquartered lender during July-September rose to ₹4,964.84 crore from ₹4,655.86 crore in the same period of 2021-22, UCO Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income during Q2 FY23 rose to ₹4,184.89 crore from ₹3,719.79 crore.

There was improvement in the bank’s asset quality as the gross NPAs dipped to 6.58% of the gross advances as of end-September 2022 from 8.98% a year earlier.

Net NPAs too came down to 1.99% from 3.37%.

The bank’s total provisioning for the quarter stood at ₹405.76 crore, down from ₹1,018.62 crore earlier.

Stock of UCO Bank closed at ₹14.44 apiece on BSE, up 5.25% from its previous close.