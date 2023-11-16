UCO Bank pegs erroneous IMPS credits to customers at ₹820 cr., recovers ₹649 cr. 

November 16, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A day after it flagged erroneous credits, due to an internal technical glitch, over instant money transfer facility IMPS (Immediate Payment Service) into accounts of its customers, public sector lender UCO Bank said the amount involved is ₹820 crore.

“We further inform that by taking various proactive steps, [the] bank blocked the recipients’ accounts and has been able to retain and recover around ₹649 crore out of [the] ₹820 crore, which is about 79% of the amount,” it said on Thursday.

Requisite actions have been initiated to recover the balance ₹171 crore. The matter has also been reported to the law enforcement agencies for necessary action, the bank said in the filing. UCO Bank shares closed 1.13% lower at ₹39.38 on the BSE.

On Wednesday, citing an internal technical issue, the Kolkata-headquartered bank said “from November 10-13 certain account holders of our bank have received some erroneous credits via IMPS.” As a precaution, the bank made the IMPS offline and was working to resolve the issue and restore the service. Earlier in the day, it had said “certain transaction(s) initiated by holders of other banks have resulted in credit to the account holders in our bank without actual receipt of money from these banks.”

