UCO Bank halts IMPS service to customers after internal technical glitch

November 16, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Public sector lender UCO Bank has made the popular instant money transfer facility IMPS (Immediate Payment Service) offline for its customers following an internal technical glitch.

From November 10-13, a technical issue in IMPS was observed due to which “certain transaction(s) initiated by holders of other banks have resulted in credit to the account holders in our bank without actual receipt of money from these banks,” the Kolkata-headquartered bank said in a filing on November 15.

The bank followed this up with another statement clarifying that the transactions observed by the bank were due to an internal technical issue as a result of which certain account holders of “our bank have received some erroneous credits via IMPS. We wish to clarify that there was no issue with the IMPS platform.”

As a precautionary measure, UCO Bank has made the IMPS channel offline and is working closely with stakeholders to resolve the issue and restore the IMPS services at the earliest. The matter has also been reported to the law enforcement agencies for necessary action, it said.

“The bank re-iterates and assures that all other critical systems are operational and available. The bank continues to provide safe and secured services to customers. The financial impact, if any, due to the aforesaid is yet to be ascertained and the bank will endeavour to intimate the same on ascertainment,” UCO Bank said.