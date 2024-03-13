Ucal to issue fully and partly paid NCDs to raise ₹50 cr.

March 13, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

Ucal Ltd. has decided to raise up to ₹50 crore by issue of fully and partly paid non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

On Wednesday, the board gave its approval for issue of senior secured, unrated, unlisted, unsubordinated, redeemable, taxable, fully paid non-convertible debentures up to ₹30 crore and partly paid NCDs of up to ₹20 crore on private placement basis, Ucal said in a regulatory filing.

The company said that both the NCDs would be unlisted and the date of allotment was yet to be decided. The date of maturity is 30 months and 13 months respectively. The NCDs will carry an interest of 11.5% per annum and will be redeemed on the maturity date.