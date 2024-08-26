ADVERTISEMENT

Ucal in pact with Blaer Motors for developing motor controllers

Published - August 26, 2024 09:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Ucal Ltd., has signed a MoU with Blaer Motors Pvt. Ltd., for collaborative product designing and development of the electric component, motor controller ranging from 500 watts to 2 Kilo watt.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MoU was signed by Ucal Whole Time Director Ram Ramamurthy and Blaer Motors Co-Founder & CEO Abinesh Ekambaram, said Ucal in a statement.

The partnership will envision and explore opportunities for collaborative product design and development on motor controller, focusing on identifying emerging market trends and consumer needs to innovate and develop electronic products that align with future market demands.

Ucal is leading automotive component manufacturer, while Blaer Motors is one of the specialist companies in designing and development of hybrid drivetrain solution.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US