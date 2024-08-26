Ucal in pact with Blaer Motors for developing motor controllers

Ucal Ltd., has signed a MoU with Blaer Motors Pvt. Ltd., for collaborative product designing and development of the electric component, motor controller ranging from 500 watts to 2 Kilo watt.

The MoU was signed by Ucal Whole Time Director Ram Ramamurthy and Blaer Motors Co-Founder & CEO Abinesh Ekambaram, said Ucal in a statement.

The partnership will envision and explore opportunities for collaborative product design and development on motor controller, focusing on identifying emerging market trends and consumer needs to innovate and develop electronic products that align with future market demands.

Ucal is leading automotive component manufacturer, while Blaer Motors is one of the specialist companies in designing and development of hybrid drivetrain solution.