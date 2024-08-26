GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ucal in pact with Blaer Motors for developing motor controllers

Published - August 26, 2024 09:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Ucal Ltd., has signed a MoU with Blaer Motors Pvt. Ltd., for collaborative product designing and development of the electric component, motor controller ranging from 500 watts to 2 Kilo watt.

The MoU was signed by Ucal Whole Time Director Ram Ramamurthy and Blaer Motors Co-Founder & CEO Abinesh Ekambaram, said Ucal in a statement.

The partnership will envision and explore opportunities for collaborative product design and development on motor controller, focusing on identifying emerging market trends and consumer needs to innovate and develop electronic products that align with future market demands.

Ucal is leading automotive component manufacturer, while Blaer Motors is one of the specialist companies in designing and development of hybrid drivetrain solution.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.