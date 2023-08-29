HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

UCAL explores opportunities in EV, alternate energy sectors

August 29, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Leading automotive components maker UCAL Ltd. said it is exploring opportunities in new business streams with innovative cutting edge products for niche applications in emerging segments.

Accordingly, the Chennai-based firm is scouting for opportunities in micro-mobility, electric vehicles (EVs), fuel cell EVs components, telematics, automotive control electronics, and alternate energy technologies.

“Anticipating the possibilities in the rapidly growing EV segment, UCAL is developing products tailored for the EV and alternate energy sector,” CMD Jayakar Krishnamurthy said in the latest annual report. “This strategic move positions us for future growth,” he added.

To expand its presence in the EV and alternate energy space, UCAL has devised a plan, said CEO Abhaya Shankar. Besides, an electronics R&D team has been created to expand its presence in the electronics space.

According to him, UCAL is designing and developing a new line of products in electronic control unit and automotive electronics for the EV segment such as DC-DC converters, throttle grip sensors and tyre pressure sensors for EV 2 and 3-wheelers, electric horn, electric coolant pumps and electric vacuum pumps.

The ₹584-crore firm has been actively collaborating with large global OEMs and auto majors on their critical projects in automotive and non-automotive segments.

At UCAL, the direction is clearly defined: to build a future-ready, global company with a wide and diverse product portfolio and a customer base spanning across continents.

By foraying into new and emerging business segments, expanding geographical footprint and deepening customer co-partnerships, UCAL is transforming itself as a sustainable solution provider to a multi-industry spectrum, the company said.

“Moving forward, we remain steadfast in broadening our global presence with research-driven products in the automotive segment,” Mr. Krishnamurthy said.

“We are committed to deepening our involvement in sustainability sectors, progressively deriving revenues from decarbonisation-focused products,” he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.