UCAL explores opportunities in EV, alternate energy sectors

August 29, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

Leading automotive components maker UCAL Ltd. said it is exploring opportunities in new business streams with innovative cutting edge products for niche applications in emerging segments.

Accordingly, the Chennai-based firm is scouting for opportunities in micro-mobility, electric vehicles (EVs), fuel cell EVs components, telematics, automotive control electronics, and alternate energy technologies.

“Anticipating the possibilities in the rapidly growing EV segment, UCAL is developing products tailored for the EV and alternate energy sector,” CMD Jayakar Krishnamurthy said in the latest annual report. “This strategic move positions us for future growth,” he added.

To expand its presence in the EV and alternate energy space, UCAL has devised a plan, said CEO Abhaya Shankar. Besides, an electronics R&D team has been created to expand its presence in the electronics space.

According to him, UCAL is designing and developing a new line of products in electronic control unit and automotive electronics for the EV segment such as DC-DC converters, throttle grip sensors and tyre pressure sensors for EV 2 and 3-wheelers, electric horn, electric coolant pumps and electric vacuum pumps.

The ₹584-crore firm has been actively collaborating with large global OEMs and auto majors on their critical projects in automotive and non-automotive segments.

At UCAL, the direction is clearly defined: to build a future-ready, global company with a wide and diverse product portfolio and a customer base spanning across continents.

By foraying into new and emerging business segments, expanding geographical footprint and deepening customer co-partnerships, UCAL is transforming itself as a sustainable solution provider to a multi-industry spectrum, the company said.

“Moving forward, we remain steadfast in broadening our global presence with research-driven products in the automotive segment,” Mr. Krishnamurthy said.

“We are committed to deepening our involvement in sustainability sectors, progressively deriving revenues from decarbonisation-focused products,” he added.