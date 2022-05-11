Uber to hire 500 more techies in India by December

May 11, 2022 21:45 IST

The ride-hailing firm currently has 1,000 tech engineers working at its development facilities in Hyderabad and Bengaluru

Bengaluru

Uber Technologies said it would hire 500 more tech employees for its tech centres in India by December. The ride-hailing firm currently has 1,000 techies working at its development facilities in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. In 2021, Uber hired 250 engineers in the country.

The company said it had been expanding teams at all its tech centres across the globe, including the U.S., Canada, LatAm, Amsterdam, and centers in India. Jayaram Valliyur, Senior Director Engineering, Uber said, “We’re excited to on board passionate problem solvers to our team, to collectively lead people into cities of the future.”

Uber was looking for the best-in-class engineers, data scientists, and programme managers to join its global engineering and product teams, said Manikandan Thangarathnam, Senior Director - Engineering, Uber.

Uber’s VP and Head of Mobility Engineering Praveen Neppalli Naga, who visited India said, “India is a key market for Uber and we continue investing in our tech centres here. We are committed to making mobility available at everyone’s fingertips, and the strength of our technology sets us apart in this regard.”