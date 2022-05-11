JUST IN
- 3 mins Uber to hire 500 more techies in India by December
- 28 mins Dr. Reddy’s, South Korean firm sign pact on gastric drug
- 44 mins Tata Motors unveils Nexon EV Max with 437 kms range
- 1 hr Chemplast Sanmar clocks Q4 PAT of ₹232 crore
- 1 hr Novelis to invest $2.5 billion in new plant in U.S.
- 1 hr COVID made conservative consumers more adventurous, exploratory: BMW’s Vikram Pawah
- 2 hrs Rising cost of goods, services affecting purchasing decisions in India: EY report
- 2 hrs Quoting PAN or Aadhaar must for deposit/withdrawal of ₹20 lakh, current A/C opening
- 4 hrs SEBI notifies rules to strengthen regulatory framework for Collective Investment Scheme
- 4 hrs Markets give up early gains; Sensex falls 276 points
- 4 hrs Passenger vehicle wholesales down 3.8%; two-wheelers up 15% in April: SIAM
- 5 hrs Rupee rises by 10 paise to close at 77.24 against U.S. dollar
- 6 hrs Delhivery raises ₹2,347 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO
- Technical level discussions with Sri Lanka will continue: IMF
- BJP MLA, Congress MLA and JD(S) MLA among loan defaulters: Karnataka Minister