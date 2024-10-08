Uber Pet launched in Bengaluru

Uber Pet, an initiative by the ridesharing app which allows people to take their pets along for a ride, has been launched in Bengaluru. Uber Pet service is open to both cats and dogs.

One can select the Uber Pet option in the app and set the pick-up time, which can be anywhere between 60 minutes and 90 days in advance, to make the booking.

According to Uber, this new reserve-only service enables pet owners to ‘enjoy stress-free travel with their furry companions, whether it’s a quick trip to the vet or an outing to their favourite pet-friendly cafe’.

By selecting the Uber Pet option, drivers will be notified that a pet will be travelling, making the experience smooth and enjoyable for both the rider and the driver.

According to Shweta Mantri, Head, Rider Verticals, Uber India and South Asia, “We understand how important pets are to their families and including them in our outings is essential.” The aim is to provide a seamless experience for pet parents while also creating additional earning opportunities for drivers, allowing everyone to include their beloved pets in their journeys. “Uber Pet is our effort to make travel more accessible and convenient for pet owners and their companions,” she stated.

