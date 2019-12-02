Uber opens centre of excellence in Andhra

U.S.-headquartered cab aggregator Uber announced the setting up of its second centre of excellence (CoE) in India, which is expected to create 500 jobs by next year. The CoE in Visakhapatnam is being set up at a cost of $8 lakh. The company already operates a CoE in Hyderabad with about 1,000 employees.

Wen-Szu Lin, senior director, community operations for Asia Pacific, Uber, said, “Through the new COE, we plan to expand our global customer support footprint as well as aim to create new economic opportunities for the high calibre talent in this country.”

The CoE provides customer support services to Uber riders as well as drivers. The teams at the centre will respond to any urgent issue or incident that is reported to the company and will operate 24/7.

The Visakhapatnam facility is the 12th such centre globally for the company. Uber has two CoEs in the U.S. in Chicago and Phoenix, and four in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region in Limerick (Ireland), Lisbon (Portugal), Cairo (Egypt), and Krakow (Poland). It has two CoEs each in Latin America (Costa Rica and Sao Paulo), and Philippines (Manila and Pampanga).