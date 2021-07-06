Tyre industry to see 13-15% growth in FY22

After two years of contraction, the Indian tyre industry is expected to grow 13-15% in unit terms and 7-9% in tonnes during the current financial year, according to ICRA.

The growth will be aided by a sharp recovery in original equipment manufacturer (OEM) tyre demand, lower base effect of FY21, improving pace of vaccination, continued preference for personal mobility and healthy rural cash flows amid a normal monsoon forecast, ICRA said in a note.

“Tyre demand has been relatively more resilient compared with other auto components as the replacement demand in the tyre industry insulates it from cyclicality to a large extent,” said Srikumar Krishnamurthy, VP and co-group head, ICRA.

He noted that vehicle production fell by 13-15% in the last two years on account of weak consumer sentiments and subdued economic activities while domestic tyre demand contracted by 8%.

“In line with the overall auto industry, tyre demand contracted sharply in Q1 FY2021 due to the nationwide lockdown, but recovery in tyre demand was stronger and faster as tyre volumes reached the pre-COVID levels in Q2 FY2021 and witnessed a healthy growth in the subsequent two quarters,” Mr. Krishnamurthy said. He added that ICRA expected domestic tyre demand to increase at a CAGR of 7-9% (in units) between FY22 and FY25, aided by stable replacement demand, a pick-up in OEM demand, and exports.

Exports, which constitute nearly one-fifth of the tyre industry’s revenues, grew by about 10% in value and about 8% in volume terms in FY21 after a marginal contraction in FY20.

“Healthy demand from top export destinations such as the U.S. and European nations supported exports in FY2021, primarily led by the agri-construction segment. Going forward, tyre exports are expected to be supported by increased acceptance for Indian tyres,” ICRA said.

On the other hand, imports declined by about 77% in volume terms and 51% in value terms in FY2021 as the Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) placed all categories of tyre imports under the restricted category (against free category earlier), thus necessitating DGFT’s permission for all tyre imports.

Nithya Debbadi, assistant vice president and sector head, ICRA, said, “Tyre manufacturers recorded all-time high revenues in Q4 FY2021 as the pent-up demand in the urban markets and favourable rural demand supported volume growth.”

She added that realisations increased on the back of price hikes by industry players to offset the impact of increased raw material costs. The margins would remain under pressure in H1 FY22 as well, given the elevated levels of raw material prices. The extent of contraction would depend on the industry’s ability to pass on the increased input costs to customers, Ms. Debbadi said.

ICRA has estimated capital expenditure of more than ₹20,000 crore between FY22 and FY25, which would be partly debt funded based on projected demand growth.