Business

Two-wheelers neither luxury nor sin goods: FM

Two-wheelers are neither a luxury nor sin goods and so, merit a GST rate revision, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at an industry interaction on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by CII, which was also issued by the Finance Ministry’s spokesperson, Ms. Sitharaman said a rate revision proposal would be taken up by the GST Council. Two-wheelers currently attract 28% GST.

“Responding to a question about the need for lowering GST rates on two-wheelers, she assured that this was indeed a good suggestion as this category is neither a luxury nor a sin good and hence merits a rate revision,” the statements said. This “will be taken up with the GST Council”, the statements quoted Ms. Sitharaman as saying.

Last year, the country’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp had urged the government to consider a phase-wise reduction in GST on the segment, starting with bringing bikes up to 150 cc into the 18% slab.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 25, 2020 11:16:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/two-wheelers-neither-luxury-nor-sin-goods-fm/article32440803.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story