Two-wheeler sales to contract up to 18% in FY21: ICRA

NEW DELHI

06 August 2020 22:13 IST

Firm cites demand-supply constraints, higher cost of ownership

Credit rating agency ICRA on Thursday revised downwards its sales outlook for the two-wheeler industry, stating volumes were likely to contract by 16-18% during the current fiscal to 17 million units owing to demand-supply disruptions, income uncertainties and increased cost of vehicle ownership.

The firm had, in April, forecast a 11-13% decline in sales to about 18 million units in FY21.

“This is on the back of overall macro-economic scenario, the COVID-19 demand-supply disruptions, looming income uncertainties and increased cost of ownership of BS VI vehicles,” ICRA said in a statement, adding that aggregate capacity utilisation levels for the industry is expected to decline to 55-60% from about 70%.

However, it added, that despite moderation, two-wheeler makers will continue to have strong credit profiles, characterised by healthy return on capital employed and comfortable balance sheets with negligible debt and strong cash and liquid investments.

While any major expansion plans are expected to be deferred till the demand recovers sufficiently, it is expected that OEMs will continue investing in new product development and network expansion.

Notwithstanding the overall muted macro-economic sentiments, ICRA said, the rural economy offered some growth off-shoots in the form of healthy rabi output and lower COVID-19 impact. Higher farm income has led to a sequential pick up in two-wheeler demand in June and July.

“After a timely onset, monsoon progress remains healthy across most regions. Benefitting from favourable moisture conditions and seasonally high reservoir levels, kharif sowing has been progressing well. These factors, coupled with the government’s various agri-focused initiatives, are expected to support farm cash flows and two-wheeler demand,” it said.

In the urban markets, which have been more severely impacted by the pandemic, a preference towards personal mobility could push near-term two-wheeler demand. However, this would only help to partially offset the adverse impact of the pandemic.

“Given the expectation of a sharp decline in India’s GDP, lower job creation and income uncertainties, two-wheeler demand will most certainly remain adversely impacted. There is a likelihood of downtrading by consumers as well once the economy starts to cripple back to normalcy,” ICRA said.