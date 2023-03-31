ADVERTISEMENT

Two U.S. PE funds exit Shriram Properties after selling 14.27% stake

March 31, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST

Bulk deal on the NSE fetches ₹134 crore

The Hindu Bureau

Shriram Properties Ltd. Chairman and Managing Director M. Murali

Two U.S.-based real estate private equity (PE) firms Walton Street Capital and Starwood Capital have exited Shriram Properties Ltd. (SPL) by selling 14.27% stake through a bulk deal on the NSE for ₹134 crore.

“We see the current deal as a very good outcome for long term value creation, and welcome our new investors, given the current market situation,” CMD M. Murali said during an interaction. “We are doing good business. SPL will consistently focus on its core business and stated objective of improving scale, profitability and returns.”

SPL sees the development as a welcome move, as it removes a significant part of liquidity overhang. Besides, SPL also believed that the stock was significantly undervalued, largely due to this PE stock overhang and the market will recognise this in coming days, it said in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The PEs have exited SPL after being on the board for a long duration. They sold 2.43 crore equity shares during the first trading session for about ₹55.05 per share. It was purchased by Mumbai-based Aurum Real Estate Developers Ltd. At the end of the day, SPL was quoted at ₹60.34 on the BSE, registering a gain of more than 9% over Thursday’s closing price.

“These two PEs have not invested in the Indian market for long as their priority was elsewhere and hence, it is not surprising they decided to exit,” said a market source.

Tata Capital and TPG Capital are the other PEs having invested in the SPL and they have been associated with the company for more than eight years. Currently, the promoters hold 72% of equity and balance is with the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US