ADVERTISEMENT

Two new IndiGo flights to connect Hyderabad with Singapore, Colombo

October 27, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

IndiGo will begin its Hyderabad-Colombo operations from November 3

The Hindu Bureau

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) on Friday announced two new flight services in collaboration with IndiGo. The routes, which connect Hyderabad with Singapore and Colombo, mark a significant expansion in IndiGo’s network.

The flight to Singapore (6E-1027) will depart from Hyderabad at 0250 hours (IST) and arrive in Singapore at 1000 hours (Singapore Standard Time). The return flight (6E-1028) will depart from Singapore at 2325 hours (Singapore Standard Time) and arrive in Hyderabad at 0130 hours (IST). This daily nonstop flight will boost connectivity to Singapore, a key transit hub with connectivity to various other destinations in Far East Asia, Australia and beyond,” according to a press release.

IndiGo will begin its Hyderabad-Colombo operations from November 3. The Colombo-bound flight (6E-1181) will depart from Hyderabad at 1150 hours, and the return flight (6E-1182 will) depart from Colombo at 1500 hours. It will arrive in Hyderabad at 1700 hours. This nonstop flight service will be available on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Sunday,” the press release reads.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US