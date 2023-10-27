HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two new IndiGo flights to connect Hyderabad with Singapore, Colombo

IndiGo will begin its Hyderabad-Colombo operations from November 3

October 27, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) on Friday announced two new flight services in collaboration with IndiGo. The routes, which connect Hyderabad with Singapore and Colombo, mark a significant expansion in IndiGo’s network.

The flight to Singapore (6E-1027) will depart from Hyderabad at 0250 hours (IST) and arrive in Singapore at 1000 hours (Singapore Standard Time). The return flight (6E-1028) will depart from Singapore at 2325 hours (Singapore Standard Time) and arrive in Hyderabad at 0130 hours (IST). This daily nonstop flight will boost connectivity to Singapore, a key transit hub with connectivity to various other destinations in Far East Asia, Australia and beyond,” according to a press release.

IndiGo will begin its Hyderabad-Colombo operations from November 3. The Colombo-bound flight (6E-1181) will depart from Hyderabad at 1150 hours, and the return flight (6E-1182 will) depart from Colombo at 1500 hours. It will arrive in Hyderabad at 1700 hours. This nonstop flight service will be available on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Sunday,” the press release reads.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / air transport / Singapore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.