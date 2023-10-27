Two new IndiGo flights to connect Hyderabad with Singapore, Colombo

October 27, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) on Friday announced two new flight services in collaboration with IndiGo. The routes, which connect Hyderabad with Singapore and Colombo, mark a significant expansion in IndiGo’s network.

The flight to Singapore (6E-1027) will depart from Hyderabad at 0250 hours (IST) and arrive in Singapore at 1000 hours (Singapore Standard Time). The return flight (6E-1028) will depart from Singapore at 2325 hours (Singapore Standard Time) and arrive in Hyderabad at 0130 hours (IST). This daily nonstop flight will boost connectivity to Singapore, a key transit hub with connectivity to various other destinations in Far East Asia, Australia and beyond,” according to a press release.

IndiGo will begin its Hyderabad-Colombo operations from November 3. The Colombo-bound flight (6E-1181) will depart from Hyderabad at 1150 hours, and the return flight (6E-1182 will) depart from Colombo at 1500 hours. It will arrive in Hyderabad at 1700 hours. This nonstop flight service will be available on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Sunday,” the press release reads.