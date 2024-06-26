Two forging firms celebrate golden jubilee

Home-grown MM Forgings Ltd. (MMFL) and Super Auto Forge Pvt. Ltd. (SAF) are celebrating golden jubilee this year.

The year-long celebrations began at MMFL in April with the announcement of 1:1 bonus for shareholders while Super Auto will hold events towards the end of July to mark the occasion.

Having tasted success over the years, the two firms have many similarities and are gearing up to maintain the growth momentum. While MMFL has forayed into the emerging EV space, SAF continues to focus on the existing business.

“The opportunity in the EV space in the next 7-10 years will go up multifold and we would like to be a part of this growth journey with our engineering excellence in the auto sector,” said MMFL Chairman and Managing Director Vidyashankar Krishnan during an interaction.

Recently, MMFL acquired 88% stake in EV-start up Abhinava Rizel that makes e-motors, drives and powertrains. MMFL is also scouting for attractive investment and partnering opportunities in a bid to turn into a significant industry participant in this emerging sector, he said.

“The EV adoption in the West is slowing down. We are going to focus on our existing business,” said SAF Managing Director S. Muralishankar.

MMFL is leading manufacturer of closed die hot forgings, whereas SAF is one of the largest manufacturers of cold and warm forged components in India. Both are focused on export markets with the former getting 50% of revenue and latter more than 80%. The revenue of each of these firms are about ₹1,600 crore.

Both are now headed by second-generation family members.