ADVERTISEMENT

Two directors of TFCIL step down

April 08, 2024 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd. (TFCIL) on Monday said two of its directors namely Koppara Sanjeeve Thomas and GD Mundra, both representing the former promoter group on the TFCIL board, had stepped down as directors.

Meanwhile the Board of TFCIL had also approved the allotment of 22,23,000 equity shares to Aditya Kumar Halwasiya at a price of ₹225 per equity share at its meeting held on April 5, 2024.

“This increases Aditya Kumar Halwasiya’s shareholding in TFCIL to approximately 15.50%,” the company said 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US