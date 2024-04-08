GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two directors of TFCIL step down

April 08, 2024 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd. (TFCIL) on Monday said two of its directors namely Koppara Sanjeeve Thomas and GD Mundra, both representing the former promoter group on the TFCIL board, had stepped down as directors.

Meanwhile the Board of TFCIL had also approved the allotment of 22,23,000 equity shares to Aditya Kumar Halwasiya at a price of ₹225 per equity share at its meeting held on April 5, 2024.

“This increases Aditya Kumar Halwasiya’s shareholding in TFCIL to approximately 15.50%,” the company said 

