Twitter is testing dedicated Cricket Tab for users in India

Micro blogging platform Twitter on Tuesday said it is testing with a dedicated cricket tab on its ‘Explore’ page for its users in India.

“Everyday people come to Twitter to keep informed about what’s happening and their interests... Starting this week, the service will be testing a Cricket Tab on its Explore page, rolling out the experiment to some people in India who use Twitter on Android,” the company said in a statement.

It added that 75% of people on Twitter in India identify as cricket fans and 58% play the sport. Interestingly, between January 2021 - January 2022, 4.4 million Indians on Twitter shared 96.2 million Tweets about cricket.

The tab will bring together the best of cricket and fans will be able to access exclusive video content, real-time match updates through a Scorecard and other interactive widgets, the US-headquartered firm said, adding that users will be able to activate custom cricket team emojis in English and seven Indic languages including Hindi and Tamil.

“The tab will be a single landing point that will serve as a channel of discovery for what’s happening in cricket along with relevant, exclusive, and Twitter-first content,” it said.

“Twitter is a megaphone for millions of people in the country who are already ‘Making India Happen’ on Twitter. We learn from the conversations constantly unfolding on the service and they motivate us to build more for our audiences here. Since cricket’s biggest fan bases extend way beyond their teams’ home stadiums in India, and everyone can’t be at every match, Twitter has been an incredibly important part of how the cricket storyline gets out there to fans not just in India but all over the world,” Shirish Andhare, Director of Product for Twitter India, said.