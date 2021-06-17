TVS unveils electric scooter TVS iQube in Chennai

CHENNAI

17 June 2021 22:54 IST

TVS Motor Company on Thursday unveiled its electric scooter ‘TVS iQube’ in Chennai.

The EV is already available in New Delhi and Bengaluru.

TVS iQube is an urban scooter powered by an advanced electric drivetrain and next-generation TVS SmartXonnect platform. It is available with SmartXHome charging unit and public-charging support connected through TVS iQube app.

Priced at ₹1,15,218 (post FAME II subsidy), it is available for online booking and contactless delivery, said the company in a statement.