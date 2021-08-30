Business

TVS unveils BTO platform

Leading two-and-three wheel manufacturer TVS Motor Company Ltd, on Monday unveiled TVS ‘Built To Order’ (BTO) platform that will empower customers to customise and personalise their machines.

TVS Apache RR 310 BTO will be the first offering on this platform and it will be introduced across other product portfolios in a phased manner, said the company in a statement.

Customers can select pre-set kits, graphic options, rim colour options, and personalised race numbers. To place an order, customers can download the TVS ARIVE app or visit the web configurator, which will allow them to configure their motorcycle.


