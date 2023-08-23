TVS Supply Chain Solutions slips almost 3% on debut

August 23, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - MUMBAI

Shares of TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. ended lower by almost 3% on the BSE and NSE respectively during market debut on Wednesday..

On the NSE, the stock listed at ₹207.05 compared with the issue price of ₹197 apiece but closed 2.87% lower at ₹201.10.

On the BSE, the share listed at ₹206.30, but closed 2.59% lower at ₹200.95.

The company is promoted by TVS Mobility Private Ltd., T.S. Rajam Rubbers Private Ltd., Dhinrama Mobility Solution Private Ltd, and Ramachandhran Dinesh.

The proceeds from the issue will be utilised for payment of debt availed by the company and its subsidiaries — TVS LI UK and TVS SCS Singapore — and for general corporate purposes.

The company offers its services in two segments namely integrated supply chain solutions and network solutions. Its client list includes companies in the Automotive, Defence, Engineering, FMCG, Rail, FMCG, Utilities, E-commerce, and Healthcare industry.