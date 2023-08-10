ADVERTISEMENT

TVS Supply Chain Solutions retail portion IPO gets subscribed on day one

August 10, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

Total subscription crosses halfway mark at 55% to 1.37 crore shares

The Hindu Bureau

The retail portion of TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd. (TVS SCS) IPO was fully subscribed on the opening day itself, even as the total subscription crossed the halfway mark at 55% to 1.37 crore shares.

The city-based integrated supply chain solutions provider said that retail investors purchased 1.71 times the allotted quota 46 lakh shares of the IPO size, while the high net-worth individuals bid 69% against their quota of 69 lakh shares.

Qualified institutional buyers, who have 1.35 crore shares reserved in the IPO issue, have bid for 8%. The bidding for the public issue will close on August 14.

As a subsidiary of TVS Mobility Group, TVS SCS is offering 2.51 crore shares at a price band of ₹187-197 per share. At the higher price band it hopes to mop up ₹880 crore.

The TVS Group company is coming out with a public issue after a gap of 29 years. A portion of the fund would be used for retiring long term debt, inorganic growth and for general corporate purposes.

